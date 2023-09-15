The weekend is here and what a banner weather pattern, unless you're ready for autumn-like weather, which is in the longer extended forecast. High pressure will bring clear, chilly nights and sunny, very warm days through the weekend and through Monday across eastern Montana.
For the MSU game in Bozeman Saturday afternoon, temperatures will warm through the 70s to around 80. For the evening UM game in Missoula, temperatures are very warm early in the game with 84 degrees. Temperatures will then cool through the 70s.
Light winds in both cities. Winds will increase statewide Sunday and Monday. Fire danger will increase. A fire weather watch both days across northcentral and northeast Montana. This includes the Cut Bank, Choteau, Glasgow, Malta and Jordan areas.
Winds will gust between 20 and 45 mph with humidity levels down to 9% to 15%. A cold front will usher cooler air into the state Tuesday through the rest of next week. Much cooler with showers mid-week. There will also be a chance of snow in some of the higher elevations!
Lows tonight in the 40s to around 50. Highs tomorrow in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Highs in the upper 70s to near 90 Sunday before cooling to the upper 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.
