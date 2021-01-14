A high wind warning until mid-evening for east-central Montana.
Winds will eventually diminish there after gusting to 60 mph during the day.
Weak high pressure builds into the region overnight and early Friday. Temperatures dropping to the upper 10s and 20s.
Drier air will bring clear skies to central and western Montana with clearing in the east.
Patchy fog in the morning.
A weak storm system will move across western and central Montana Friday afternoon.
A chance of a brief rain or snow showers, especially around Missoula, Butte and Bozeman.
An inch or two of snow in the mountains.
A break Saturday.
A stronger storm system will move into the region Sunday, bringing a better chance of valley snow west of the divide, moving into central Montana Sunday night and Monday.
Temperatures will remain above normal through next Wednesday.
Lows in the 10s and 20s. Highs in the 30s and 40s.
A major change to colder weather will begin next Thursday. Highs dropping to the upper 20s and 30s with further cooling late week and next weekend.
It appears January will end much colder than normal with a good chance of snow.