We are between storm systems, which will roll across Montana every two to three days.
Temperatures will continue to be above normal with no sign of any arctic air. The next storm system will move across the state late Wednesday and Thursday.
Mountain snow will develop with several inches through Thursday. For the valley in the west and the plains in the central and east, there will be a chance of rain and snow, with little accumulating snow.
The relatively mild temperatures and mountain snow has created a volatile snow pack. An avalanche warning through early Wednesday for the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone and across the border to the Island Park area of Idaho.
Another storm system will bring a chance of mountain snow and a mix in the valleys Friday night. Lows in the 10s and 20s with highs in the 30s and 40s. The exception would be West Yellowstone where highs will be in the 20s and lows single digits.
