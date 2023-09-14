Our Thursday headlines are calling for a ridge of high pressure to form over the next several days that will bring warmer temperatures for the remainder of the week. Drier air will allow for light winds and clear skies that will bring the potential for temperatures to near or drop below freezing for portions of southwestern Montana and the central valley's tonight and tomorrow morning. We can expect mostly sunny skies with winds calming throughout the day today. Friday will feature warmer temperatures under the ridge which will give way to 80 and even 90-degree temperatures.

