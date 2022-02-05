Saturday is National Weatherperson Day!
We interviewed our own Mark Heyka on what he loves the most about what he does!
- What do you love about forecasting the weather?
“I love forecasting the weather because it gives me the opportunity to tell the weather story to my audience. I’ve been doing it for 38 years and I absolutely love it.”
- What is different about forecasting weather in Montana than what you’ve done in the past?
“Montana weather is a challenge to forecast. I did it for years in the central planes, tornado alley, that was a challenge, but it is so more here because we have micro-climates, making it the biggest challenge of all.”
- What is your dream day for weather in Montana?
“My dream Montana weather day, hmm… I’d like to be in the central part of the state in the warm air center of a storm, have thunderstorms, maybe some hail and a tornado, and the on on the backside to the cold air center have a blizzard 24-hours later.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.