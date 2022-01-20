JORDAN, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being seen around of Jordan.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in the following areas:
- MT-59
- 45 MILES NORTHWEST OF MILES CITY TO JORDAN
- Severe Driving Conditions
- Black Ice
- MT-200
- 38.5 MILES WEST OF JORDAN TO JORDAN
- Severe Driving Conditions
- Black Ice
- JORDAN TO 14 MILES EAST
- Severe Driving Conditions
- Black Ice
