Lufborough Hill MT-200 @ MM 175.3

Image Updated Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6:37 PM

 Montana Department of Transportation

JORDAN, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being seen around of Jordan.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in the following areas:

  • MT-59
    • 45 MILES NORTHWEST OF MILES CITY TO JORDAN
    • Severe Driving Conditions
    • Black Ice
  • MT-200
    • 38.5 MILES WEST OF JORDAN TO JORDAN
    • Severe Driving Conditions
    • Black Ice
    • JORDAN TO 14 MILES EAST
    • Severe Driving Conditions
    • Black Ice

