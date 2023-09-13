Montana - A cold front has ushered cooler air into central and western Montana with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with 80s in advance of the front across eastern Montana.

Temperatures are two to 18 degrees cooler than yesterday at this time in the central and west, while they are a few degrees warmer in the far east.

Radar shows showers and thunderstorms in and around Yellowstone Park.

Winds range from five to 15 mph, although they are up to 25 mph across northcentral Montana and with gusts up to 32 mph in Havre.

Skies will be clear or clearing tonight across the state.

Tomorrow through the weekend will be partly sunny, warmer each day except in northeast Montana, where it will be cooler Thursday, followed by a warming trend.

Models indicate autumn-like weather by Tuesday of next week with a chance of showers.

Lows tonight fall in the 30s and 40s central and east to the lower 50s northeast.

Highs tomorrow are in the upper 60s and 70s statewide. Highs warm back to the 70s and 80s Friday and the weekend, then drop to the 60s and lower 70s by Tuesday.