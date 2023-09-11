Missoula, Mont. - It was a beautiful late summer day across Montana today with temperatures slightly above normal in the 70s to lower 80s.

Skies were clear except a few clouds were entering the western part of the state. Winds were light, ranging from calm up to 10 mph. High pressure is bringing pleasant weather to the Treasure State.

Tuesday will be another dry and warm day. A cold front will approach Montana tomorrow night crossing the state Wednesday. Moisture will be limited.

There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm as it crosses the state. The best chances of beneficial rain will be across southcentral and southwest Montana.

It will be a cooler and breezy Wednesday. The cooler weather won't last long as temperatures will warm back to above normal late week and this weekend. Lows tonight in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

The highs tomorrow is in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Highs drop to the 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday before warming back to the 70s and 80s Friday through Sunday.