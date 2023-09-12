Our Tuesday forecast is calling for temperatures above average and mainly in the 80s. We’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a fairly dry day in the forecast with mountain showers possible this afternoon and evening. A cold front arrives tomorrow that will break down our ridge that has been responsible for bringing us dry and warm weather. Cooler temperatures will be accompanied with this cold front along with isolated showers and thunderstorms across the mountains and areas along southwestern Montana. Temperatures are looking to be in the 60s/70s. Have a great day!
Warm temperatures with a cool down on the way
