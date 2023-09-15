Our Friday forecast is calling for a ridge of high pressure bringing in warmer temperatures in the 70s/80s. Warm temperatures will turn hot as the ridge amplifies, bringing in mainly upper 80s and low 90s. Expect a warm, dry, sunny weekend just like today. Perfect weather to get outdoors. Breezy winds will develop on Sunday which will bring an elevated fire concern in combination with the dry fuels. Next week will be much different as cooler and wetter weather will influence our extended forecast ahead of a cold front. Have a great and safe weekend!
