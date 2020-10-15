Weather Authority Alert: Cold temperatures and snow are expected to impact much of Montana through the weekend.
Western Montana: Above 5,000 feet rain will change to snow Saturday evening with periods of moderate snowfall Sunday morning, through Monday morning. Valley locations are expected to see rain and possible snow.
Central Montana: From Friday evening into Saturday, snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible below 5,000 feet, with 6 more inches possible above 5,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Eastern Montana: Cold with potential for accumulating snowfall over the weekend and into early next week. Slick road conditions expected Saturday evening into Sunday morning.