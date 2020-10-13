We are under a Weather Authority Alert Tuesday and Wednesday. Warning, watches, and advisories are covering most of the state for high winds. Some winds could be damaging to trees, property, and power lines.
Northwest Montana: Winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph expected to impact Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley and Polson Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Widespread power outages are possible.
Western Montana: 20 to 30 mph winds are expected in the Missoula/Bitterroot valleys with gusts up to 50 mph possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Winds could cause power outages, blow down trees, and create difficult travel conditions.
Southwest Montana: Winds 30-40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph will impact Lewis and Clark, Madison, Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher, and Gallatin Counties. Impacts expected Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.
Central Montana: 30 to 40 mph winds expected in Cascade/Toole/Northern and Southern Rocky Mountain Fronts/. Gusts up to 70 mph are possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Strong winds could damage trees, property, power lines, and create difficult travel conditions.
Eastern Montana: Strong west to northwest winds with gusts of up 50-60 mph Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. These winds will impact portions of north central Wyoming and central, south central, and southeast Montana. Dangerous crosswinds are possible on I-90 and I-94 as well as US-212.
A Winter Weather Advisory will also go into place Wednesday, for elevations about 5,000 feet in Cascade, Judith Basin, and Meagher Counties. Accumulations of 2-5 inches are expected below 7,000 feet, and 8 inches of snow is expected about 7,000 feet. Patchy, blowing snow will reduce visibility in these areas.