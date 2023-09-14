Western Montana - Temperatures were in the upper 60s and 70s across Montana late today which is near normal.

Skies were clear with winds 5 to 15 mph. High pressure will impact Montana through the weekend with clear, chilly nights and sunny, warm days!

Winds will increase Monday. A cold front will move across the region Monday night and Tuesday bringing cooler air to the state and a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows tonight are in the 30s and 40s tonight, and highs tomorrow in the 70s to lower 80s.

Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s this weekend with a few places approaching 90 across southcentral Montana.

Highs will drop to the upper 50s and 60s with autumn-like weather by the middle of next week.