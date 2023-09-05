MONTANA - Our forecast is calling for Canadian wildfire smoke from British Columbia and Alberta bringing in dense smoke for central/eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Air quality alerts are in place for these areas due to unhealthy air quality. Visibility will also be impacted today not only due to smoke and haze, but also from areas of fog. Visibility from the smoke may be reduced down to 3 miles or less. A chance for thunderstorms are likely to develop along the Divide near Butte this evening. Have a great day and make sure to limit your outdoor activities with reduced air quality!

