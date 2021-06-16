MISSOULA -- As the need for housing supply increases, so does the need for more construction workers, but the Missoula College is taking action with a new course they're calling, Job Site Ready.
Six local high school students are building their resumes by taking Missoula College's first Job Site Ready construction course.
Senior, Alex Lee is doing pre-apprenticeship through Jackson Contractor Group.
As part of his job, he had to take the week-long course.
"This is just a lot of experience that to most people would be invaluable, including myself," Lee said.
At the end of the week, students like Lee get the certifications they need to get an entry level construction job.
They have to complete an online portion of the course, before getting the chance to do hands-on work.
Lee said the program gave him a newfound appreciation for the trade.
"Once you're actually in this kind of environment you start to understand that this is hard work and these people really are kind of the back-work of society," Lee said.
The course instructor, Steve Rosbarsky, said the course comes at a time when there's a shortage of workers.
"We're running low on trade people. We kinda hit this thing where academia took president over trades and so then all of the trades sort of fell away and so now we're like 'wait, now we need to build a lot of things, but we don't have people to fill these roles," Rosbarsky said.
It only costs about $750 dollars for students to learn the skills they need to enter a job site.
As a bonus, they'll get 3 college credits and their own set of tools to keep.
Lee said he's learning both life and construction skills that he can use anywhere."
"Treat others the way that you'd like to be treated, especially on the job-site, if you're getting into something like this," Lee said.
If you want to learn more about this program, visit the Missoula College's website.