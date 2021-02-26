Winter weather brings slick driving conditions to Friday commute

Friday will bring another round of winter weather to the state of Montana.
A jackknifed semi was reported on I-90 near the Idaho border early Friday morning.
Prolonged snowfall is likely for western Montana and north central Idaho. Snow showers continuing along the Continental Divide will spread further across portions of Southwest Montana this afternoon with scattered snow showers further north over the plains. A more widespread light snowfall is expected tonight into Saturday morning as a colder airmass from Canada temporarily moves into the region. Warmer and drier conditions return by early next week.
Mountain snowfall in southwest Montana is expected throughout the day.
We'll also see strong crosswinds for south-central Montana which will mean difficult driving conditions.