MISSOULA, Mont. — If you’re in Missoula and craving a Staggering Ox sandwich, your time is running out.
Worker shortages force Staggering Ox & Caffé Dolce to close
- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
The Montana chain is closing its Missoula location by the end of the year.
It's a struggle that's become all too familiar for businesses in Missoula: staffing shortages. The struggle to find employees has led the Staggering Ox to close its doors.
The news comes the same week a popular brunch spot in Missoula, Caffé Dolce, announced its Brooks street location is "closed for regular services due to pandemic and staffing related issues.”
Like Caffé Dolce, the General Manager of Missoula’s Staggering Ox, Bryce Anderson, said they’ve faced staffing and inventory shortages.
"Every week you're kinda scrambling to get something that you're out of, or make up for an employee that's out sick,” Anderson said.
Anderson is the owner's nephew and said they aren’t lacking in customer support.
"It's not necessarily a problem with having enough people come through the door every day. It's just all the other ends of the business that have been hurting,” he said.
Owner Justin Crippen said he decided to close the shop when he realized how much his nephew was being overworked.
"What really hit me was when I found out how many hours my nephew was actually working because that's not a life. Working 70 hours a week is not a life,” Crippen saidThe Staggering Ox is open through Dec. 19, so you still have a chance to grab your favorite sandwich one last time.
Crippen said the Staggering Ox tried to sell their Missoula location as a last resort but didn’t have success.
Their locations in Butte, Helena and Billings will remain open.
Anderson said he’s grateful for the community's unrelenting support.
"We're very sad to be leaving them but they have definitely been a treasure for us."
Correction: It was previously reported Caffe Dolce's Southgate Mall location would close after the holidays. However, the owner of Caffe Dolce, Peter Lambros, said they have not announced any closure of their Southgate Mall location.
