BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials announced Wednesday they are adding on to the March 20 health order closing nonessential businesses.
As of Thursday at 8 a.m., the order modification includes the closure of body art, hair care, tanning salons, and message businesses. However, state licensed massage therapists are considered essential and will remain open. The order modification also includes the closure of nonessential retail businesses, such as art supply stores.
On March 20, Yellowstone County health officials ordered gyms, theaters, religious establishments, group recreational establishments to close.
The order modification is set to expire on April 24, in line with Governor Steve Bullock's stay-at-home order expiration.