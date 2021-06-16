NPS / Jim Peaco
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Free day permits will continue to be issued to people who ride or lead stock such as horses and mules on Yellowstone National Park (YNP) trails this summer.
YNP says the free permit system was launched in 2017 and helps park managers understand where, when and how many stock users visit the park. They say this is important in protecting park resources and the quality of the visitor experience in the backcountry.
If you are a stock user, you can get free permits on YNP’s website here, or by calling the Central Backcountry Office at (307) 344-2160. Rangers may ask to see people’s permits during rides on trails.
At this time, Yellowstone’s stock packing regulations remain in effect:
Overnight stock use is not allowed until July 1. Check the Backcountry Situation Report to see what trails are open for day use.
Stock users who plan overnight trips must obtain a backcountry permit.
Stock users must possess certification of a negative Coggins test performed within the last 12 months for all equine stock entering Yellowstone.
The park is not limiting the number of individual stock riders on the trails.
Meridith Depping
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.