Kathleen Williams is the 2020 Democratic nominee for Montana's lone seat in the House of Representatives, challenging Republican nominee Matt Rosendale.
Williams ran for the same seat in 2018, losing to incumbent representative, Republican Greg Gianforte, by around 4.5 points. The seat is open once again as Gianforte is running to be Montana's governor. In the 2020 primaries, Williams handily defeated the only other nominee, Missoula's Tom Winter, with nearly 90% percent of the vote.
Williams has run on a platform of bipartisanship, citing her three terms in the Montana House of Representatives from 2011-2017.
Williams was born at an army hospital in San Francisco, the daughter of a World War II veteran. She was married to her husband Tom for 15 years before he passed away in 2016 and is the stepmother of his two sons. She is based in Bozeman now.
Williams has spent the last week traveling the state to meet with voters. Her campaign says she continues to be focused on talking to voters about their "hopes, struggles, and dreams" in the days leading up the election, just as she has throughout the campaign.
